Despite paying my bride price, I’m no longer with my baby daddy – Hajia 4real

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian socialite, entrepreneur and musician, Hajia4real born Mona Montrage has revealed that she is no more with the father of her beautiful daughter, “Naila”.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go Online Show, Mona disclosed that despite the fact that her baby daddy paid her bride price and she had intention of getting married to him, they are no longer together because things didn’t work out and that is life.



She however stated that they are cool and co-perenting to take good care of their child.



