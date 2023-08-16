Despite my collaboration with Sarkodie and other big artistes I’m still underground – Koby Symple

Music of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Highlife singer, Koby Symple, has wondered why he is still an underground artiste despite having songs that featured the likes of Sarkodie, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata among others.



He posited on Property FM in Cape Coast, that after churning out collaborations with such artistes, especially Sarkodie, he thought that could be his breakthrough.



“After featuring Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, and Medikal on my songs, I think that now where I have gotten to my breakthrough song might come from a solo song. If you’ve observed very well most of my songs that became popular in Cape Coast were songs that I did alone without featuring anyone,” he remarked.



Analyzing where his breakthrough could come from, Koby Symple said perhaps, producing a music video for his song with Sarkodie could work the magic.