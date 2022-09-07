Despite, Ofori Sarpong, IGP, other big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian businessman cum politician, Hassan Ayariga, has thrown a massive, luxurious birthday party at his home with stars and public figures in attendance.



Some exclusive pictures available to GhanaWeb captured the 50-year-old political aspirant for the All People's Congress (APC) donning a gold and white kaftan while attending to his guests.



Present with him, was his wife, Anita Ayariga, and children, all in matching gold and white coloured outfits.



The luxurious birthday party was nothing short of live performances, music, food, and many happy faces surrounding the APC leader.



He was stopped at nothing when he was spotted sharing a dance with the famed catering service, Mencook, who joined him to thrill guests.



This was after a black and gold cake almost the height of a 12-year-old was cut and a birthday song sang for the celebrant.



The likes of Inspector of Ghana Police, Dampare, Despite, Ofori Sarpong, Edem, A Plus, Member of Parliament, Xavier Francis Sosu, and media personality, Kafui Dey, among other public figures, were present to celebrate the politician.



