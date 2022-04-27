Despite Media defends Vim Lady against Kwame Nkrumah Tikese’s 'attack'

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

The management of Despite Media has reacted to the recent comment Kwame Nkrumah Tikese made about Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady.



Kwame Nkrumah recently chastised Vim Lady over how she is hosting her ‘Gyaso Gyaso’ program.



For some time now, Afia has been hosting the program virtually due to where she is now.



Nkrumah and some of the workers of Okay FM spoke against it.



Kwame Nkrumah stated that they won’t allow Afia Pokua to host an E-Program.



Reacting to this in a statement sighted by Zionfelix.net, the Management of Despite Media said they are aware that Afia Pokua is not in Ghana and the hosting of ‘Gyaso Gyaso’ virtually was sanctioned by them.



They indicated that Kwame Nkrumah Tikese’s personal opinion does not represent their position.



Meanwhile in a response to the outburst, Afia Pokuaa, who is the Programmes Manager of Okay FM noted in a Facebook post that “it is better this way than to be in secret; God dey.”



