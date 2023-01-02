Despite, Kennedy Agyapong, other ‘big men’ storm East Legon executive Club’s New Year party

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2023

Members of the East Legon Executive club, have held a lavish New Year party at their main office in Accra.



The men uniformly rocked a white pair of long sleeves with trousers, berets and suspenders at the party which took place on January 1, 2023.



Notable among those present were Dr. Kwame Osei Despite, Kennedy Agyapong, Sammy Osei Kuffour and many others.



Showbiz personalities including Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Kofi Kinaata, Abeiku Santana, Michael Blackson and others were also spotted having a good time at the gathering.



They danced the night away and treated themselves to performances from artistes including Kofi Kinaata and so on.



Viral videos from the event stirred interesting comments, particularly about how some patrons at the event suffered wardrobe malfunctions.



Other critics described the outfit worn by the ‘big men’ as inappropriate adding that such fits are meant for young men and teenagers.



