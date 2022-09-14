Desist from negative publicity on ‘Ashaiman to the world’ concert – Stonebwoy tells critics

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla known in the showbiz circles as Stonebwoy has urged the media to desist from focusing on negative publicity on the “Ashaiman To The World” concert.



Speaking on Nigeria-based TVC, Stonebwoy said the concert is the biggest outdoor event by a single artiste for his community as a charity which draws at least 40,000 patrons.



He mentioned that his concert was borne with the idea of promoting a good image of Ashaiman – a community that has come to be known for its nefarious activities.



Stonebwoy stated that in the midst of the many patrons of the “Ashaiman to the world” concert are persons who come with negative intentions whose motive is to make a living the easy way.



However, as a precautionary measure, he said organizers of the event have always maintained utmost security but then a few excesses do occur which should not take the shine out of the programme.



“It was a peaceful event till the end of it because like you see this brings a lot of people so realistically there are people with bad ideas. There are everywhere you go [people with bad ideas], especially in the slums where the system has turned into different things.



“We are looking to make sure we can pick up something and make ends meet easily. I speak the truth only, But it is nobody’s fault. It can't be my fault because we tripled security every time but the intention is the most important thing.



“So I just urge a lot of people to desist from that minor…because there have been worse things. I’m not trying to trivialise things but the source bottom of making such a programme is to throw a good light on my community because we understand that years ago when you say you come from for instance Ojuelegba you are not going to be employed.



“You are not going to be looked at but we have changed the narrative. But you will find out that the more you change the narrative, the more some people in the media must try to give some other [negavity]. I didn’t leave my fans frowning. They are all happy and very well. We will look to make sure that we continue to curb this unintended event after shows,” Stonebwoy said.



The Ghana Police Service in a statement on September 4 said it had picked 42 suspects at Stonebwoy’s “Ashaiman To The World” concert which took place at Saka Saka Park on September 3.



The suspects were said to have launched attacks on patrons of the event. Some of the suspects according to the police were reported to have among other things, “attacked some of the fans with toy guns, cutlasses, knives, scissors and other offensive weapons at different locations towards the end of the concert.”



