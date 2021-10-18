Depression is an evil force, it rendered me useless and made me suicidal – Funny Face

Entertainment of Monday, 18 October 2021

Ghanaian comic actor and producer, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly called Funny Face, has shared his harrowing experience with depression.



In an up-close and personal conversation with blogger, Nkonkonsa.com, Funny Face conceded that at some point in his life, he contemplated suicide because of the things he has been through from his arrest and detention at the Police station, his failed marriage, his sour experience with his baby mama, Vanessa.



According to him, he went unconscious for a while and nearly did not survive had it not been for the saving Grace of God and he said his children are his motivation to be alive.



He described depression as an evil force that renders you useless and makes you think you are a failure in life and nobody wants to associate with you.



Funny Face who was admitted at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for almost a month for treatment following his mental instability which was a grave worry for Ghanaians a few months ago told NKONKONSA.com that "a sign of depression is when you are very troubled in your head and you want to voice out and share your worries but nobody is giving you a listening ear or audience," adding and that, the only way to come out of depression is facing your fears.



