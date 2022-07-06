You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 07 06Article 1576691

Music of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Ama Sarpong

Deon Boakye replies critics in his new tune 'Ova Dem'

Singer, Deon Boakye play videoSinger, Deon Boakye

Ghanaian sensational Afro-pop singer and songwriter Gideon Adade-Boakye, popularly known by the stage name Deon Boakye has released a new song titled 'Ova Dem'.

The song is a reply to a tweet from a Ghanaian saying "bring more songs and stop congratulating Samini for winning the GIMPA SRC presidential elections".

The Twitter user ended his statement by calling Deon Boakye a "Lazy Artiste".

The Afro-pop star did not take the 'Lazy Artiste' statement likely and after the to and fro on Twitter has decided to reply in his new release 'Ova Dem' featuring the “ABOTRE hit maker” Amerado Bunner.

The song was produced by Apya.


