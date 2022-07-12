Denzel Washington is an inspiration to me in my field - Adjetey Anang

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

Renowned Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang, has disclosed that Hollywood actor, Denzel Washington is one of his role models and a great inspiration in his field.



In giving reasons for his choice, he explained that the Oscar-winning actor is very blunt and frank aside from his versatility.



“And you know he’s very very blunt and frank about his stands. And you’ve not seen him lose, he’s kept, he just keeps moving from one level to another and that really has been an inspiration. So he definitely is one, especially in my field, in my craft,” he asserted on GTV’s Breakfast Show.



He further reiterated, “Denzel Washington, the reason why he is a role model is not just because of his versatility and being a master of his craft but even beyond the limelight, there’s a family man and the fact that he always keeps them close, the bond is strong.”



The award-winning actor said he was enthused about the fact that Denzel acknowledges God for his success.



He said, “and then, of course, he’s never shied always from the fact that it’s not just his ability but it’s just by the grace of God.”