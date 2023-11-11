'Delete that nonsense!' – Shatta Wale to trolls after ‘Stonebwoy Grammy snub’

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Shatta Wale has described as irrational the manner in which Stonebwoy is being trolled on social media for not acquiring a spot in the Grammy Awards nominations for his latest album, "5th Dimension."



Despite high hopes and positive expectations surrounding Stonebwoy's potential historic nomination at this year's Grammys, it appears that the dream might have to wait for now, a situation which is currently been discussed on social media.



Some rival fans took to social media to taunt the BHIM Nation president, a development that has prompted a response from Shatta Wale.



Shatta Wale has for that matter, cautioned individuals who have shared all sorts of disparaging statements about the dancehall artiste.



“Anybody who has posted or is mocking Stonebwoy that he wasn’t nominated for Grammys should delete it as soon as possible. It is a stupid thing to do! Total nonsense. There are songs we need to promote and that is the focus. Forget everything else. Everyone should delete that nonsense bullshit thing,” he stated on TikTok Live.



He added that Ghanaians should put a stop to the habit of rejoicing over people’s downfall, adding that he doesn’t entertain such ideologies.



“If Stonebwoy did not secure a nomination should that be your joy? God did not create me to watch people fall. I want everyone to rise. I want everyone to be successful and make money,” he added.



The Grammy list, however, features some prominent names in the African music scene. Notable mentions include Nigerian superstars Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, and Olamide and South African breakout artiste Tyla, who gained widespread attention with her viral single, "Water."



Burna Boy bagged a total of four nominations while Davido, Asake, Arya Starr, and Olamide were nominated for the first time.



The Best African Music Performance where Stonebwoy submitted his song ‘Manodzi’ which features Angelique Kidjo lost out to ‘Amapiano’ by ASAKE & Olamide, City Boys by Burna Boy, UNAVAILABLE by Davido Featuring Musa Keys, Rush by Ayra Starr and Water by Tyla.





