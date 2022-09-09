Dele Momodu reveals Accra link to his only meeting with Queen Elizabeth II

Entertainment of Friday, 9 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Nigerian politician and media mogul, Chief Dele Momodu, has disclosed the greatest personality he has met in life.
According to him, that person is the departed Queen of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth II.
In a post on September 8, hours after the death of the monarch, he posted photos of his only encounter with the Queen at an airport in the UK.
The caption of the photos, mentioned an Accra connection, with Dele stating that he had just flown into the UK from Accra when luck shone on him to meet the Queen.
"I was often asked who's the greatest personality I ever met and my unequivocal response was always: HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH II. On July 29, 1995, I landed at the London Gatwick Airport from Accra, Ghana. For me, it was the beginning of an unplanned and unanticipated sojourn," his caption read.
