Dele Momodu reveals Accra link to his only meeting with Queen Elizabeth II

Entertainment of Friday, 9 September 2022

Nigerian politician and media mogul, Chief Dele Momodu, has disclosed the greatest personality he has met in life.



According to him, that person is the departed Queen of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth II.



In a post on September 8, hours after the death of the monarch, he posted photos of his only encounter with the Queen at an airport in the UK.



The caption of the photos, mentioned an Accra connection, with Dele stating that he had just flown into the UK from Accra when luck shone on him to meet the Queen.



"I was often asked who's the greatest personality I ever met and my unequivocal response was always: HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH II. On July 29, 1995, I landed at the London Gatwick Airport from Accra, Ghana. For me, it was the beginning of an unplanned and unanticipated sojourn," his caption read.





The world's longest-serving leader, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, was pronounced dead on Thursday, September 8, 2022, via a statement from the royal family.Born on April 21, 1926, the Queen, christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, immediately acceded the British throne on February 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI died.She became queen at the age of 25 and remained on the throne for seven decades before her death.Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom and Head of State for 14 other jurisdictions.Queen Elizabeth's eldest son Charles, 73, has been named successor and by that become the king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. His wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort.SARA/PEN