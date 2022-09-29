Delay tops Twitter trends as old tweets resurface

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 September 2022

A couple of old posts shared by Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, sometime in 2012/2013 have resurfaced on present-day Twitter.



The tweets were spotted on the internet shortly after Delay ‘clap backed’ at KiDi for denigrating her sometime in 2013.



KiDi was the first to experience the digging out of old tweets by a group of ‘Agenda boys’ on the microblogging site.



Old disparaging posts of the musician before becoming famous popped up on Twitter and Delay was captured as one of the victims.



In that particular post, KiDi labeled Delay an illiterate.



“I think Delay is an illiterate..shrugs,” KiDi’s post dated June 30, 2012.



An unhappy Delay responded to KiDi’s old tweet saying;



“Illiteracy is not a crime. I guess the end justifies the means after all. I made it in life so that’s what matters! Click on the link below ???????? to watch my interview with Kidi!”



Not long after, Delay’s old posts have been splashed all over Twitter



The tweets which were mostly centered on sex have been circulated all over the app to an extent that she topped Twitter trends.



Read the posts below:











