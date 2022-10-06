You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 10 06Article 1637216

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Delay’s tweet about ‘singlehood’ that has instigated concerns

A tweet by Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) about ‘being single’ has triggered reactions from tweeps with some expressing concerns while others make suggestions hoping to help the renowned television show host find a remedy to what they perceive to be the situation.

“Being single can be hard on certain days. Today is one of those days!” Delay’s tweet, Thursday, read.

The tweet was the caption of a stunning photo of the Delay Show host. In the said photo, Delay wore a glittering rosewood pink one-arm dress that was accompanied by simple but sleek makeup and a short hair extension.

Soon after her post, some followers thronged the comment section to react.

With some admiring her beauty, they resorted to the use of adjectives to qualify her personality.

Some also emitted they couldn’t wait for her wedding because they could foresee she would make a beautiful bride.

For some others, it was an opportunity to ask the popular media personality some questions about her personal life.

Here are a few of the reactions.