Delay’s interview style should be taught in journalism school – Michael Oti Adjei

Entertainment of Monday, 20 September 2021
Source: ghbase.com
Respected sports journalist Michael Oti Adjei says the interview style of Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay should be taught in journalism school.
Taking to his Twitter page, Michael Oti Adjei envisaged that Delay should be given praise for how she conducts her interviews.
According to him, her style should even be taught in journalism school, Oti Adjei wrote.
How Delay gets the most out of her interviews is something that should be taught in journalism schools and newsrooms— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) September 17, 2021