Delay’s interview style should be taught in journalism school – Michael Oti Adjei

Entertainment of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: ghbase.com

Respected sports journalist Michael Oti Adjei says the interview style of Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay should be taught in journalism school.



Taking to his Twitter page, Michael Oti Adjei envisaged that Delay should be given praise for how she conducts her interviews.



According to him, her style should even be taught in journalism school, Oti Adjei wrote.





How Delay gets the most out of her interviews is something that should be taught in journalism schools and newsrooms — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) September 17, 2021

“How Delay gets the most out of her interviews is something that should be taught in journalism schools and newsrooms.”Michael Oti Adjei’s comments come after an old video of Delay interviewing ailing actor Psalm Adjetefio popped up.In the interview, the ‘Taxi Driver’ actor was sobbing as he recalled abandoning his kids to chase after a woman he described as a ‘devil’.That coupled with how Delay generally grills her guests without fear whilst at the same time getting them to open up on sensitive issues is gaining her props from the camp of Michael Oti Adjei.