Delay’s aggressive interview with Dr. UN that focused on fraud, jailbreak

He had for years been awarding some Ghanaians, including academicians, footballers, showbiz personalities and politicians in honour of former United Nations Secretary General, Kofi Annan until his cover was blown by journalist Abdul Karim Ibrahim who suspected something fishy.



Karim’s investigations in 2000 proved that Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr. UN, was not recognized by the Kofi Annan Foundation nor the United Nations although the award scheme - Global Blueprint Excellence Award – had been organized in their name.



For the past two years, Dr. UN has courted conversations. He was in October 2020 arrested by the police in Kumasi for jumping bail. This was after he had been sent to court at Asokore Mampong for fraud. Dr. UN was said to have absconded after the bail was granted, hence, the pursuit and subsequent arrest when he appeared at the premises of Hello FM in Kumasi for a radio interview.



On the back of all these and more developments, Dr. UN’s interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show was one many expected to be explosive.



With a casual but trendy jacket with a stand collar made of soft cotton, Dr. UN was ready to face Delay touted as a great interviewer. Inside his coat, he donned an off-white long-sleeved shirt which he completed with a set of jewelry and a bow tie. ‘The most wanted man’ wore a shiny pair of shoes with some shimmers on them.



Delay, on the other hand, wore a white classy sleeveless Calvin Klein pencil dress that had a stylist bow tie beautifully tied around her collar.



Typical of her interviews, Delay first went on an expedition to the background of her guest who disclosed he was born at Asante Bekwai but grew up at Bantama and Santasi at a very tender age. Among the schools he attended, according to him, are “KNUST Senior High School, Ghana Bible College, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Sussex School (London) and finally, Harvard in 2010.”



From touching on the course he studied at KNUST, his classmates and Second Class Upper honours, it was all smooth and calm until the spotlight was put on the alleged SHS certificate scam in 2004 through to his awards scheme.



“You’ve created a level of alter ego, this Wayne Winston character; Kwame Fordjour is seated right in front of me but there is a Wayne Winston who went to Harvard, who went to do his masters in the UK, and both you and I know that those incidents never happened but you’ve made people believe they happened. How do you do it?” Delay asked, triggering a burst of uncontrollable laughter and a sharp response from Dr. UN.



“What’s your proof? You have no proof… It’s like somebody lying and I come back to correct them. What I say is the truth. Whatever I said happened. People lie on personalities that name,” Dr. UN retorted.



As Delay pushed further to ascertain how he is able to con people, Dr. UN rebutted saying “You’re still being parochial. You’re not taking me seriously.”



“Why should I take you seriously?” Delay asked.



“Because this is Dr. UN. Kwame Fordjour. I can’t do things that will harm tomorrow, that will hurt my generation tomorrow,” he responded as he vehemently refused to be tagged a scammer.



"The awards scheme has a board that includes diplomats. I couldn't have done such a huge event on my own... The SHS bloggers are the people who have been saying the award is fake. They don't even know me," Dr. UN fumed with rage.







