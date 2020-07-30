Entertainment of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Delay paid me GHC50 to appear on Afia Schwarzenegger TV series - Nana Tonardo

Nana Tornado and Afia Schwarzenegger co-starred in the Delay produced TV series

While others are getting paid millions of dollars to feature in Hollywood films, Ghanaian actor Nana Tonardo says he earned as little as GHC50 to appear in “Afia Schwarzenegger” TV series.

The series which brought comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger into the limelight was considered the ‘eish’ a few years ago when it aired on TV3 but for some reasons, things fell apart when new cast and lead actor were introduced.



According to Nana Tornado, he was given a peanut by the producer of the show Delay.

Nana Tornado made this revelation during an interview on Kantanka TV.



“Everyone will pay for their deeds. Don’t ever think you will go scot-free when you dupe people,” he told the host. “If you don’t pay in this life, you will pay in the next life.”



“I attack Delay because she claimed in an Instagram post that she picks people from nowhere and make them somebody.”



When asked why he stood behind Delay and attacked Afia Schwarzenegger some time ago, he indicated that Afia never wronged her.



“Afia Schwarzenegger hasn’t wronged me. At that time, when Delay pays me, Afia tops it up with some amount. When we started, Delay paid me GHC50. You can ask Afia Schwarzenegger,” he revealed.

