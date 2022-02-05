Delay is not a cheat; she’s a businesswoman – Sandra Ababio

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaian Kumawood actress Sandra Ababio threw insight into her relationship with Delay. She maintained that Delay was an honest businesswoman for whom she has the utmost respect.



The host of Atuu generated a conversation during the interview with Sandra Ababio, starring Delay, to know the kind of relationship and work experience she had with her.



“People complain that Delay is wicked. She is a cheat. And when you work with her, she doesn’t like to pay back. What was your experience with her?” the host asked.



Sandra Ababio’s response reflected nothing but gratitude. She revealed that Delay gave her the platform to learn and build up everything she is made up of. According to her, Delay is just a business-minded lady but not a cheat.



Sandra Ababio said, “I would only share my experiences with her. I don’t know about others, but the little I will say is that she only gave some of us the opportunity to show off what is embedded in us. I don’t expect her to give me the platform at the same time fix my car when it’s faulty or feed me when I am hungry. No, she hasn’t signed any contract like that from my point of view. You just need to understand that we all came to work. So at the end of the day, she pays you as expected.



“The only time she is expected to take care of you is when she has signed a contract within a period of time, I know within that time, she will take responsibilities as expected of her. My experience with her was normal ‘Work and Pay’ something. So I don’t think Delay is a cheat. She is just a businesswoman,” she added.