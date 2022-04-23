Delay is back on radio; hosts Wontumi Drive Time

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Top Ghanaian female radio and television personality - Deloris Frimpong Manso, known by her on-air name Delay is back on the radio.



She joins Wontumi Radio and she is rumoured to be hosting the station's late afternoon show, otherwise called DriveTime.



It is believed the talented broadcaster would also be hosting other flagship shows on partner TV station, Movement TV.



In an Instagram post to announce her appearance on Wontumi brand, she posted a photo on Instagram. The photo showed her seated behind the console in the studio as she prepared to go on air.



She wrote, "Tune in. Will be live on air at 4pm. My first time on radio in years. Hopefully I remember how this done Tune in WONTUMI 95.9fm.



Delay has a vast experience in the Ghanaian broadcasting space, having been in the business since 1999 till date.



She has worked with notable radio stations such as Life FM in Nkawkaw (6 years), Top Radio Accra (2 years) and then Oman FM (9 years).



Whilst she was working with Oman FM, Delay started her own television program, the Delay Show in 2008 on TV3.



In 2011, she wrote and produced the household television series, Afia Schwarzenegger.



Her television production company, Maxgringo Productions brought out yet another television series ''Cocoa Brown'', a story loosely based on the true-life of herself.



With her knowledge in the field she operates in, it is expected that the versatile presenter will be infusing her on-air prowess into helping Wontumi Radio/Movement TV achieve its targets.



The two media outlets are owned by New Patriotic Party (NPP's) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boakoh aka Chairman Wontumi.



Early this year, specifically on January 29, 2022, the two stations started test transmissions from their operational base in Ghana's capital.



The radio is operating on the dial 95.9mhz while the TV station is on Multi TV and other digital platforms.



The newly-born stations will mainly cover politics, entertainment and sports as well as serve as a medium for business people to advertise.



Under the firm also are Wontumi 101.3 FM and Wontumi TV which are based in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



