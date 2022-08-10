Delay instructs Amerado to cease fire in ongoing beef with Lyrical Joe

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Television presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay has ordered her 'golden boy' Amerado to stop beefing with colleague rapper, Lyrical Joe.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb on Wednesday, she publicly called on the musician who was rumoured to be in a relationship with her to desist from recording further diss songs targeted at the reigning VGMA Best Rap Performance award winner.



"Cease Fire Amerado Burner," the caption of her post accompanied with love emojis read.



In response, Amerado said: "Respectfully Heard."



Already, Amerado has released three diss tracks where he called out Joe for claiming supremacy in the rap industry with his wack flow. According to him, he is a better rapper than Joe who claimed he didn't deserve the Rapper of the Year award at this year's 3Music Awards.



Amerado's diss songs titled 'Kyidom', 'Ponky Joe' and 'Sin No More' have resulted in Lyrical Joe also spitting bars to bruise the ego of Amerado in his diss songs - 'Baboon', 'Mute' and 'Kwabena Numbers'.



Music lovers on social media have had a field day in the last 24 hours with the back-to-back releases from the talented rappers.



