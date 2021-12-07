Delay insists Amerado is just a 'friend' amidst dating rumours

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Television presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, has shot down dating rumours between herself and young Ghanaian rapper, Amerado.



The two have been a subject of conversation following a photo shared by Delay on her Twitter page on Monday, December 6.



Their bond has raised eyebrows, especially among their followers who wonder the motive behind their recent hangouts.



Amidst the speculations, 39-year-old Delay, who had earlier noted that there can not be any form of romance or marriage between them due to their age gap, has clapped back at persons spreading gossips about an alleged affair with the 26-year-old rapper.



"I (SIC) woman cannot be friends with a man in Ghana," her tweet which was a response to the rumours read.



Also reacting to her post, rapper Okyeame Kwame added that there is nothing wrong with befriending the opposite sex.



The singer who is married to Annica Nsiah Apau revealed that he has been friends with Delay for 20 years and counting.



Okyeame wrote: "That’s not true. Who says such words? You and I have been friends for almost twenty years."



Delay noted that Ghanaians term their friendship as harmless because of his marital status but have decided not to give her a breathing space in the case of Amerado.



"It easier with you cos you’re married nka people would have said all kinds of things," she wrote.





I woman cannot be friends with a man in Ghana????☹️ — delorisfrimpongmanso (@delayghana) December 6, 2021