Delay hails Obour, says he could be Ghana's president someday

Entertainment of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Delay speaks on Obour’s new role as Ghana Post MD



Obour assumes Ghana Post MD position



Obour delivers fresh flowers to First Lady on a bike



Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has congratulated her old-time friend, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), for his new position as the Managing Director of Ghana Post.



Delay, while raining praises on Obour during her show, said she won’t be surprised to wake up to the news of him becoming the president of Ghana someday.



It has been three months since Obour assumed his position as MD for the postal company and it appears that within the short period of time, he has won the admiration of some Ghanaians, including Delay.



It can be recalled that Obour was praised on social media for his thoughtful gesture after he was captured riding a bike to deliver fresh flowers to the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on Valentines Day, February 14, 2022.



It was through that gesture that the 1st Lady called on Ghanaians to support Obour, and patronize the 24-hour delivery service of the postal company, which she termed as reliable and affordable.



But after analyzing all these and how efficient she believes Obour has been ever since he began work in January 2022, Delay said;



“The new Ghana Post CEO, Obour is very good friend. An old friend as such. When I first came into the showbiz industry, Obour was one of my first friends. Recently I saw him all dressed up in his suit and per his appearance, I think he is poised for this job. I want to use this opportunity to congratulate him. I know he will do a good job because he is a diligent man. He works hard and I am happy he is going place. With the way things are going, I won’t be surprised if you become a president someday. Make me your Finance Minister when you become president.”



