Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Delay gives internet users a ‘new topic’ with seductive video

It is quite rare to see Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known in the media circle as Delay wiggle her backside.

Conversations about the television personality have always been centred on her presentation and interview skills, and how industrious and tough she is but there is a twist as she has given her fans and internet users something new to think and talk about.

In a video post on her verified Twitter account, Delay gave fans a look at what her backside looks like.

In the viral video, the presenter was spotted leaving the studios of Wontumi Radio wearing a very fitting grey bodycon dress which flattered her curves. The video was captioned, ‘Work flow’.

Predictably, social media users reacted with amusement and praise.
Aside from making headlines with her interviews, Delay has become the talk of the town following her decision to join Wontumi Radio.

Reports suggested that she was chosen ahead of a ‘rival’ in the showbiz space fanning the flame of their rivalry.

Delay hosts the drivetime show ‘To Wo Bo Twi Me’.