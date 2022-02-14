Delay ‘friend zones’ Amerado with formal Vals Day wish

Entertainment of Monday, 14 February 2022

Deloris Frimpong Manso has set the record straight on what the future holds for her and Ghanaian rapper, Amerado who was rumoured to be dating the TV presenter.



Amerado who celebrated his birthday on Monday, February 14, received a message from the lady who was many have described as his girlfriend.



Delay in a Facebook 'friend zone' the rapper with an opened message.



"Happy birthday to my dear friend Amerado Burner. Have a good one," her post read.



In a separate post, she added: "My beloved son Amerado Burner Hope you’re having a special day. Happy birthday."



Amerado who has received tons of good wishes thanked her best friend for the support.



"Thank you, Bestie. Happy vals," he replied.



Last year, the two celebrities raised eyebrows with their all-new friendship which social media users noted was unusual.



It was followed by constant posts that captured them spending time together, this rekindled the rumours.



In an earlier interview on Poleeno Show, the award-winning rapper debunked the claims, adding that there was no way they were going to end up as partners.



"It’s not about a publicity stunt. Delay really wants to see me up there so she supports me in all spheres. We are not dating. I’m not denying the rumours. It’s not true. The funny thing is that whatever | say cannot change the perception of Ghanaians. There’s no way Delay and I can date. Can’t someone support someone wholeheartedly again?”



