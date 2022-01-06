Delay flaunts diamond ring

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Delay shows off ring



Tweeps react to Delay's 'engagement ring'



Amerado speaks on dating rumour with Delay



Television presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, better known as Delay has once again flaunted her diamond ring which she wears with pride.



Delay in a post on Thursday, January 6, shared an image where she was adorned in a pink bodycon dress made to fit her size 14 body.



It seems followers on Twitter had their eyes on one thing, the huge band on Delay's ring finger.



Not even her gold wristwatch and flawless makeup could get their mind off what many have suggested is an engagement ring.



The presenter and rapper, Amerado have been rumoured to be dating but the two have denied such speculations stating that they are just friends.



"The fact that people think I am dating Delay, it gives me some form of confidence, some form of huge relevance. It is show business, and I call something ‘destructive sampling...People should just keep waiting and guessing because it is not what they are thinking, but I do not want to talk about being specific on the fact that Delay is a girlfriend or a friend. We all know she is trying to help a brand, trying to support my craft as well, so it is what it is,” Amerado explained in an interview on JoyEntertainment.



Reacting to the much talk-about ring, Glove Junior on Twiter wrote: "Save the date pic?? Amerado must be a lucky guy."



Even without a confirmation from Delay, one of her followers, Clinton Mensah suggested that his alleged rapper boyfriend had made things official. "Amerado put ring on ur middle finger."



A third, Kwaku Majesty added: "Amerado put ring on your finger? Wow."



Check out the photo of Delay below:



