Delay confirms Wontumi has commenced processes to acquire Chelsea

Entertainment of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairman Wontumi discloses plans to purchase Chelsea



Delay speaks on Wuntumi’s Chelsea purchasing plans



Chelsea sale currently on hold



Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has stated that Chairman Wontumi has confirmed to her, during a phone conversation that the necessary structures are in place to purchase the Chelsea Football Club.



Earlier, it was reported that the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman submitted a bid of $3.1billion to purchase the English Football Club.



The club owner, Abramovich earlier announced that he was ready to sell the club after pressure was mounted on him in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Chairman Wontumi’s decision to also bid for the Premier Club has since been welcomed with doubts from naysayers on social media.



According to some individuals, the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman should expect a competitive bid such that even if he manages to raise the starting price of £3 billion, he might not succeed.



To others, there is no way Wontumi could raise such an amount even though he claims to be wealthy.



But Delay, in the latest episode of her show, has established that Chairman is determined to push through with his plans at all cost.



She said Chairman disclosed to her the readiness of his legal team and financiers to commence negotiations in the UK.



“It’s all over Instagram that Chairman Wontumi has written to Chelsea FC. When the issue happened, I picked up a phone and called him asking if it was indeed true. He indeed confirmed to me that his lawyers and financiers are in the UK speaking with the authorities. Chairman said they have started the process and very soon, Chelsea will be his,” she stated.



However, the latest development is that the Chelsea owner, will not be able to sell the club to bidders due to sanctions slapped on him by the UK government.



According to Sky reports, all of Abramovich’s assets in the UK have been frozen and Chelsea is currently operating under a special license.



This means that the sale of the club is on hold.



