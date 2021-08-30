Delay breaks silence on Gemann’s marriage proposal

Entertainment of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as 'Delay' has denied ever meeting Gemann after he proposed marriage to her during a radio interview.



It can be recalled that the pop star cum ex-convict during an interview with Kingdom FM expressed his desire to marry Delay.



“Marrying Delay is one of the biggest plans I intend to achieve. After I lost my ex-wife, I have not married any other woman. I traveled all the way to Ghana to purposely marry Delay," he earlier stated.



But responding to the claims, Delay has described Gemann as a clout chaser.



“I’ve never met him before. It’s called clout chasing,” she said when a social media user asked her opinion on the comments expressed by Gemann.



