Delay attacked Dr UN but he kept his calm - Blakk Rasta

Famous radio presenter, Blakk Rasta, has stated that Kwame Fordjour, chiefly known as Dr UN, was attacked by the host of the Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso, during their interview which was released on August 28.



In a video published on his Facebook page, Blakk Rasta, who in an earlier interview with GhanaWeb confirmed to have attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with Dr UN, noted that most people do not take the organizer of the Global Blueprint Awards seriously due to his happy-go-lucky nature.



According to him, Dr UN is one of a kind, a man who isn't boastful or quick to attack those who come against him.



In a video shared on August 29, Blakk Rasta congratulated Dr UN for keeping a calm posture despite the constant attack on his personality by Delay.



"This is a very humble guy. When he says his things, check them out. He made his awards, maybe some small issues here and there. People condemned him that he gave people feeding bottles, and if you watch the interview with Delay, you will realize how patient this guy is.



"Delay was virtually attacking him. That is her style of interviewing, attack, but he kept his calm and laughed through the whole interview. There was not a single point where he closed his mouth. His mouth was always opened smilling...that is my own classmate whom we used to call Wyclef," he disclosed.



It could be recalled that Delay punched holes in his guest's claim that he attended KNUST with the likes of singer Blakk Rasta and actor John Dumelo.



In a follow-up tweet after her interview, she claimed that Blakk had confirmed that he was never the mate of Dr UN at the tertiary level.



"Black Rasta told our producers, he remembers him from the radio station and not as his mate. @johndumelo doesn’t remember him. These were the names he mentioned. Alisa doesn’t have any record of the late Kofi Annan coming for his award show in 2014!" she tweeted.



But Blakk speaking to GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni gave a different twist to Delay's account when he said: "He was my mate and he was at Katanga Hall, officially called University Hall. In fact, he was also a radio presenter, and I was playing reggae there. I finished in 2001, so this was in 1997. I met him there, the long and short of it all is, he was my mate."



