Delay and Michy 'exit' Wontumi Media; Mzbel and Cindy Cash take over?

Entertainment of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reports indicate that Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) and Michy have ended their working relationship with Wontumi FM and Movement TV respectively.



Delay, who commenced her 'Drive time' show on Wontumi FM, sometime in May, 2022, is said to have finally parted ways with the media house after a year of running affairs.



She has allegedly been replaced with Cindy Cash, a popular TV presenter at Movement TV and a close ally to the business owner, Chairman Wontumi.



Michy, is also said to have made her last appearance on her show on Movement Tv, sometime in June this year.



However, several blogs have reported that Cindy Cash has taken over from Delay, as in a video making rounds on social media, she was spotted in Delay’s seat, moderating the popular show.



In another viral video, Mzbel was seen signing her employment contract while throwing jabs at some individuals.



“I am here to sign an employment contract. Very soon, Ghana will know. As for me, I am employable. Not like others. This is really a big deal,” she expressed.



Not long after, Mzbel shared a flyer of her new job at Wontumi FM, amidst scores of congratulations from netizens on social media.



Meanwhile, Delay and Michy are yet to officially announce their exit from Wontumi media.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Watch the video below:









EB/SARA