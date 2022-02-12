Dela releases official music video for ‘Pour Some Sugar’

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Fans of Dela who were eagerly anticipating the release of ‘Pour Some Sugar’ music video have been served as the singer premiers the official video for the hit single.



The colourful video punctuated with choreography and a display of affection comes barely three weeks after the song was released. The video which was shot and directed by Dreamwide Entertainment Pictures has scenes from beautiful locations in Ghana and communicates the theme of the song in a refreshing manner.



‘Pour Some Sugar’, a masterpiece, produced by Kuami Eugene has received positive reviews from pundits, fans, and some media personalities whose admiration for the song keeps soaring.



The song talks about a lady’s dream wedding fueled by her immeasurable love for her partner and her quest to spend the rest of her life with him. Convinced that their love is sealed for eternity, she unequivocally expresses profound fondness.



‘Pour Some Sugar’ is Dela’s first single for the year 2022.



