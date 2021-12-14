Dela Yawo Seade: An actress, influencer entrepreneur

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: Edward Asare, Contributor

Dela Yawo Seade is an actress, influencer, and serial entrepreneur. She is a graduate of the Keta Business College and Alliance Française, where she accrued business skills and knowledge of the French language respectively.



She holds a certificate in Digital Marketing from the University of Ghana and is working towards a bachelor’s degree in project management at The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).



Dela is an alumnus of the Miss Africa beauty pageant which took place in Calabar, Nigeria. Over there, she came up among the top 5 contestants. In 2018, she was one of the top 10 finalists of the Miss Malaika beauty pageant.



Working as an actress, she has been in movies and shows like Sugar the movie with KiDi as Afia Adiepena, Public figure as Wonder, Famous as Naya, Stryke as Joan, Infatuations as Mildred, and Inspector BEDIAKO as Ama.



With so much going on for her, her way of motivating herself is by seeing everything she does as a contribution and investment into her future, and as such, she likes to go all out. Her mantra is “Live your life to please God for what shall it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul”. Also, her favorite Bible verse is Numbers 23:19.



With no regrets at all whatsoever, Dela considers loving and accepting herself and her choices as her greatest achievement.



She is also the creative director of Essydel, an event company she started with her sister Esenam.















