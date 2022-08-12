Dela Dee releases new single 'Priceless'

Music of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: Richmond Addy

Cutting across with versatility, young, talented, and experienced hilife artiste, Dela Dee comes again with a gyrating hilife cadence dubbed priceless



The song, which ushers fan’s into a realm of romantic illumination, was made to eulogize a trusted and supportive lover. The three-minute and thirty-eight seconds track melodiously gives account of the serenity of love and how lucky he was to have captured his lover’s heart despite so many attempts by other equally good-looking guys.



Born Christian Dela Attiley, Dela Dee as he’s famously known in Showbiz circles believes his latest single, priceless will help the industry achieve its purpose by notching a good standing and putting Ghana on a deserved pedestal, globally.



The song which is already enjoying massive airplays on the various radio and television stations across Africa was produced by GAF BEAT a talented young producer whose relentless efforts lead to the discovery of most of our budding talents in the Ghanaian music circles.



Known for his creative abilities, Dela Dee is celebrated for churning out hit singles such as 'suumo' which featured Adane Best, 'ombra anaa' amongst other popular ones.



