Deezy controversy: DKB jumps to the defence of Serwaa Amihere amidst public backlash

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Comedian, DKB, has supported Serwaa Amihere for spewing ‘basic common sense’ when commenting on the issue involving Deezy, a young man who had asked over ten women for their nude pictures.



According to the comedian in a post he shared on Twitter, if the youth refuse to understand that common sense means blocking a person from invading their space, leaders will always take the people for granted.



“I've seen bashing of my good friend @Serwaa_Amihere only for me to check what she wrote aah, basic COMMON SENSE!



“If the youth are rejecting common sense for sentimentality & dumb wokeness, why won't our leaders take us for cheap? They can see dumbness in the youth fabric!” he said.



In a post shared on August 10, 2022, Deezy has been named as someone who frequently asks women for their naked pictures while sending images of his penis to them.



During a group meeting held on Twitter space hosted by one KB, more than two women accused the same man of requesting nude pictures from them.



As the story exploded, many social media users shared screenshots of their chats with the said man begging them for naked pictures.



This got TV presenter Serwaa Amihere who knew nothing about the situation to jump in and asked the ladies why they had to post their chat with the man on the bird application when they could have blocked him. The broadcaster subsequently apologised after her attention was drawn to the subject.



?I had no idea there was a conversation on sexual harassment. My apologies to those affected," her tweet on August 10, 2022, read.







