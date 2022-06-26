Dee Moneey unveils tracklist for Omanhene album

Music of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

Ghanaian rapper Dee Moneey (real name Desmond Kwame Amoah) has unveiled the tracklist for his second album titled Omanhene.



Omanhene is the follow-up to Dee Moneey's debut album Laminar Flow released in 2019. The album is inspired by his late dad who passed away in 2020.



The 12-song tracklist has features from Efya, Ice Price, Jay Bahd, Joey B, Kwesi Arthur, and O’Kenneth.



The album also has production credits from Cleff, Kid90, Krept, and Lexx.



Omanhene’s album cover features an iconic photo of his dad with an acquaintance shot in the year 1988.



Dee Moneey in a tweet wrote;



“Omanhene” Album & track-list. I have been putting this together alongside some other phenomenal people. Finally ready for release on the 7th of July 2022



The album would be officially in stores on 7th July 2022 and fans can start pre-saving now.