You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 09 15Article 1357540

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dee Moneey shares pictures of himself and Amber Rose hanging out

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Dee Money and Amber Rose Dee Money and Amber Rose

Ghanaian rapper, Dee Moneey has taken to social media to share a moment he had with American model and television personality, Amber Rose.

The rapper in a Twitter post, shared two pictures of himself and the award-winning model, sitting at a restaurant beaming with smiles.

Dee Moneey gave a little insight into the conversation he had with Amber as he captioned his post “Amber thinks I’m cute.”

Born Desmond Kwame Amoah, Dee Moneey is a gifted songwriter, rapper and performer who started making music at a really young age.

For a generation raised with hip-life, hip-hop and pop music, Dee Moneey has created a style that blends hip-hop, techno, dance, house cadence and Hip-life inflection to make such a unique sound.

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment