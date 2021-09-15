Dee Moneey shares pictures of himself and Amber Rose hanging out

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper, Dee Moneey has taken to social media to share a moment he had with American model and television personality, Amber Rose.



The rapper in a Twitter post, shared two pictures of himself and the award-winning model, sitting at a restaurant beaming with smiles.



Dee Moneey gave a little insight into the conversation he had with Amber as he captioned his post “Amber thinks I’m cute.”



Born Desmond Kwame Amoah, Dee Moneey is a gifted songwriter, rapper and performer who started making music at a really young age.



For a generation raised with hip-life, hip-hop and pop music, Dee Moneey has created a style that blends hip-hop, techno, dance, house cadence and Hip-life inflection to make such a unique sound.



