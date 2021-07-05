Declaring Castro dead is totally unnecessary – Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Monday, 5 July 2021

Highlife musician, Kofi Kinaata has described as unnecessary plans to declare Castro dead per the provisions of the constitution.



In his view, such a move is unnecessary because Castro’s family and loved ones are still suffering from his absence.



July 7, 2021, will mark exactly seven years since Hip-life artiste Castro and his female friend Janet Bandu went missing during a Jet Ski cruise at the Ada Estuary in 2014.



According to The Evidence Act of 1975, Section 33, a person can only be declared legally dead after seven years by a court, where the person in question has not been seen or heard from in seven years despite diligent and persistent efforts to find him.



There have however been varied opinions regarding his death, as some individuals including his family still have high hopes that the musician will return someday.



Kofi Kinaata has joined the section of Ghanaians who find it needless to declare the musician dead.



In an interview with graphic showbiz, he said:



“Personally, his absence is costing me a lot and his being declared dead will not change anything for the family, friends, and loved ones since we still don’t see him around.



“Again, we don’t feel his presence or contribution in our lives, which is a great loss so what is the point in declaring him dead? The declaration will not change how we feel about his absence and the many tears that are being shed for what befell him since we are already in pain. Declaring him dead will not kill him or prevent him from coming back home when he feels like doing that if he is not dead,” he added.