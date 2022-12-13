'December in GH' – Hear Word 2022 debut in Accra

Television of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: GNA

An internationally acclaimed stage play dubbed, ‘HEAR WORD’, has been performed for the first time in Ghana, as part of the “December in GH”, events, in Accra.



The Stag Play organised by the iOpenEye Africa Foundation, in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the National Theatre, and the ‘Beyond the Return” Secretariat, with support from Ford Foundation is aimed at providing a platform to help abused individuals who need help.



Madam Ifeoma Fafunwa, Producer and Director, HEAR WORD, said for the past eight years, they had produced powerful stage performances, women’s skills-building workshops and facilitated open dialogue events that addressed factors that limit the safety, economic independence, leadership participation and societal value of women.



She said it was iOpenEye Africa’s vision to create a world where all citizens were informed, empowered, safe, equally valued and could contribute meaningfully to nation-building regardless of gender, ethnicity, or socio-economic status.



Madam Fafunwa added that Ford Foundation’s commitment was also to shift repressive power dynamics and strengthen the rights and influence of those most affected by violence, oppression, and injustices across the globe.



Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer, GTA, said the event was a welcome addition to the growing list of collaborations aimed at showcasing Ghana’s potential as the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events hub in West Africa.



The play depicted what women go through when they are abused, harassed, limited, and forced into early marriages, and how society fails when all these happen.



Ms Christabel Nhyira Agyapong, Miss Tourism Ghana 2022, sharing her views after the event said the play was a very educative one, and an eye-opener to industry players.



“I learnt a lot as a lady in the beauty industry. This is an opener to some of the major issues we are facing as Ghanaians in society. I think this stage play has made me appreciate how women could help each other to be able to achieve a common goal in society.”



She commended the organisers for coming out with such a piece with great casting, that impacted the lives of many women especially those in the hospitality and tourism industry.



Mama Africa, the Wear Ghana Ambassador said though the casts were mostly Nigerians, it depicted an African setting that most Ghanaians were familiar with, and the impact was really great.



“We are currently embarking on the ‘Beyond the Return,’ where Africans and all diasporans are being asked to come home, and they as Nigerians have also come from their country to experience what it feels like to go beyond the Year of Return.”



She said a series of events have been lined up for this December and to start with such an insightful stage play like this was timely to project Africa and its tourism potential to the world.



iOpenEye Africa Foundation is a Nigerian non-profit organisation that utilizes the power of performance art to challenge the status quo and empower and improve the independence, rights, and status of women.



Since 2015, the Foundation has produced powerful stage plays aimed at challenging the norms, breaking the culture of silence and building independence, safety, and value for women.



Some notable Nollywood stars in the play included Joke Silva, Taiwo Ajai -Lycett, Ufuoma McDermott, Elvina Ibru, Omonor, Zara Udofia – Ejoh, Debbie Ohiri, Oluchi Odii, and Mofe Okorodudu.