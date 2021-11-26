Deborah Vanessa finally reveals identity of her ‘new boyfriend’

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sister Derby has gone public with her relationship



Deborah Vanessa displays her banging body on a beach



Ghanaians react to Sister Derby’s vacation pictures



Popular Ghanaian socialite cum singer, Deborah Vanessa has finally flaunted her new boyfriend on social media and fans are loving every bit of it.



The ‘pure water’ crooner has shared a post on social media where pictures of her and her ‘talked about’ boyfriend were spotted.



In what appears to be vacation pictures, Deborah was seen displaying her banging body in a bikini outfit whiles her boyfriend was captured wearing a pair of white sunglasses and beachwear.



She posted the picture and captioned it with a love emoji.



Prior to this development, it can be recalled that Deborah Vanessa first shared a video of herself and an unknown man locking lips on a beach in Zanzibar, Tanzania.



She covered the face of the gentleman with an emoji which prompted Twitter users to investigate and unravel the identity of the man.



The said video caused a massive stir on social media as many individuals were eager to find out the identity of the gentleman.



Watch the pictures below







