Deborah Freeman to vie for MUSIGA President

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: Mike Asante, Contributor

Deborah Freeman, former Regional Secretary for MUSIGA, has promised a united, transparent and modernized systems, if given the nod to become President for the governing body of Ghana’s Music Industry, MUSIGA.



Having worked for MUSIGA for over 19 years at the Organisation’s Headquarters, as Personal Assistant to past Presidents, and a two-terms General Secretary, Deborah Freeman is confident she can transform MUSIGA.



In a consciously publicized motto #Let’s Push MUSIGA Forward: a united, open and modern union, Debora Freeman has listed convincingly, reasons why she is the best candidate for the position of MUSIGA President.



“I know the organisation inside and out. I have experience of working in the Creative Arts sector and Trade Unions and I believe I am the best person to move the union forward in the right direction.



“I love the Union and I know how it operates from leadership level to how players engage with and consult members at every level. I have the operational knowledge to safeguard the future of the union. As a Union, our focus should be serving and organising members, responding quickly to their needs and delivering the best range of services and benefits possible,” Deborah Freeman explained.



She added that she has purposed in her heart to passionately engage members and duly represent them to address their collective needs.



“I will continue to fight to achieve meaningful change on behalf of all musicians to enjoy their rights and income. I have the experience, track record and relationships needed to lead the union effectively. My openness, coupled with a drive to achieve results make me the choicest person to lead the uinon, as I seek to improve the condition of all members,” the aspiring MUSIGA President remarked.



In her estimation, MUSIGA must be a strong member-led Union representative of all musicians across the country; one, which they will be proud to belong to. Madam Freeman reiterated that she remains resolute in help MUSIGA become a fully accessible, accountable and democratic Union which puts members first, prioritise transparency, and foster a hand-holding relationship with all members.



“I will harness my relationship with wider Trade Union movement globally, to collaborate and partner with music industry bodies, Government officials, decision makers, international Networks to the benefit of members.



“In the spirit of accountability and fairness, I have stood my grounds on a wide range of issues to the benefit of the Union and members as a whole: adherence to the Union's Constitution and policies, strengthening Structures, fairness, and transparency, prioritizing membership Welfare building a stronger Union that promotes the interest of its members among others,” Deborah Freeman averred.



Deborah is poised to become President of the Union, as her focus remains to rebuild the union, ensure organisation regain trust of members, and, liaise with corporate world to tactically foster a business relationship that will improve the lives of all musicians in Ghana.