Dear GhanaWeb: The guy I invested in is getting engaged

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



For over six years, I was engaged to a man I thought to be an incredible man. He was smart, funny and hardworking.



We were in a long-distance relationship, but I commuted as much as I could and even supported him with some of the money I had. A month ago, I got to know he has been sleeping with his colleague at work.



I broke up with him after finding some sort of proof. I was done with him, but I was hurting.



He called every day; told me he wasn't with her anymore and called her every name in the book but the truth is i can’t keep up with this.



I was surfing the internet when I saw their engagement. They had never broken up. He's been lying to her also.



Here's the question: We have investments together and I certainly need some details because of our investment together.



We went through so much, and he tossed everything away with no explanation as if our relationship and I were garbage.



How do I unlove someone? How do I deal with him without getting upset?