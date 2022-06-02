You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 02Article 1551758

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 June 2022

www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: She wants us to get married but always wants me to initiate sex

Dear GhanaWeb,

I’ve been dating this lady for a little over a year and she is pretty amazing. She talks about our future, having kids and more.

For a while, the sex has gotten a little stale and It pisses me off that she doesn’t initiate sex and expects me to do it all the time.

Lately, I spend more time at work and if I am not working extra hours I go out with my friends so I can avoid all these emotions I am feeling.

It’s messed up. How do I turn this around?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

