Dear GhanaWeb: My wife told a man she was waiting for him with open arms if he left his wife

LifeStyle of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



On two occasions, I caught my wife with the same guy from work; we have been married for over seven years.



The first time she came clean was because the man’s wife found out and tracked her down online.



It took me some time to get over and start rebuilding trust in her again, but recently I found messages between them where she was saying if he was ready to jump from his wife and kids, she would be waiting with open arms.



I found it difficult the first time, but this time it's something else. I haven't made a hasty decision because of my children.



What do I do?



