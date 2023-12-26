Dear GhanaWeb: My wife’s boss buys her gifts, takes her to expensive places and she says they are just friends

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

My wife is a teacher. She lost her job last year so I managed to hook her up in a different school through a friend.



Everything was fine until my wife started to come home late. Her excuses for her lateness were that aside from the teaching, she is responsible for the collection of feeding fees thus she has to make accounts for the day before she comes home.



I understood her and would rather come home early to take care of the children until she returned from work.



I was with the kids one day when I saw my wife talking to someone in a car. I curiously asked who dropped her off and she said it was her boss. Male or female, and she said, male.



I didn’t panic because I assumed it was a one-time thing but it became continuous which got me panicking.



It moved from dropping her off to calling her late in the night.



I do not remember the last time I ate my wife’s food. She always comes home satisfied because her boss took her to a restaurant.



She receives gifts from this boss each day. On their vacation day, she came home with two bags of rice, a box of canned fish, and other food items all from her boss.



The man sometimes stops by the house to have dinner with us.



The attention my wife gives the man is too much and the way he looks at her...hmmm.



Above all this, the man has been good to my family. I have three children who are admitted to the school my wife teaches at and two of my children do not pay school fees.



I don’t want to have negative thoughts about their relationship.



Should I be worried?



