LifeStyle of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Dear GhanaWeb: My wife refuses to live with me and my parents

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife doesn't want to live with my parents and so we live separately. But I don't want my parents to live in our old, tiny house.

My wife shouts and behaves badly whenever my parents are not there and she back-bites all the time.

But when my parents are there, she behaves like the perfect daughter-in-law.

How can I ask my wife to be more understanding?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.


