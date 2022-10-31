You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 10 31Article 1653683

LifeStyle of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: My wife is pregnant with another man’s child

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo of a pregnant woman File photo of a pregnant woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I recently learned that my wife is pregnant, but not with my baby. We haven’t been intimate for months and there is no way that baby is mine.

I don’t know if I can father another man’s baby and when I ask her she keeps saying it's mine.

What do I do? Please help.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.


ADA/BB