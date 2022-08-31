You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 08 31Article 1614122

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: My wife is extremely stubborn and contributes nothing to help our family

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

File photo of an unhappy man File photo of an unhappy man

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife is very stubborn, angry and generally very negative. She gets angry easily with anyone on a minimal topic.

My friends avoid me because she has fought with almost all of them. She wants me to give her all the money that I earn. At the same time, I pay for the monthly loans and school fees and handle her house expenses and medical expenses.

I bear all the expenses yet she tries to make me angry every day and I don’t know what to do again. Nowadays she gets so stubborn and angry when I refuse to handle some unnecessary costs.

I tolerate her because of my daughter but I can’t anymore. I need a little advice on what to do.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.