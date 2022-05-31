Dear GhanaWeb: My wife is depressing me

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,



My wife wants a divorce and this is getting depressing. She has planned to move away from me and doesn't care if I tag along or not.



She is taking our kids with her to a different region so she could be closer to her mother and father.



I am not sure how we got here but she hates me so much and all I have ever done is be a good husband to her and our kids. I never did anything to hurt her but her change in character is confusing me.



I would sense if she is talking to someone but she goes to work and is back home still doing the same things we used to do when we were married. If she is out then it's with the kids.



I moved out of the house and she has texted me more than 50 times begging me to let her keep the children.



I am trying to make sense of this. Kindly advise me.



Robbin, Dzorwulu.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.