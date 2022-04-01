You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 04 01Article 1505060

LifeStyle of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: My wife is dating a guy in her gym

« Prev

Next »

Comments (6)

Listen to Article

File photo of a worried man File photo of a worried man

Dear GhanaWeb,

I suspect my wife has been cheating on me. She met this new guy at her gym at Dzorwulu and I recently found out that she paid the guy's membership fee for him.

I then sneakily started spying on them and would always find them chatting and working out together.

How do I confront my wife?

Kingsley, Spintex

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via mailto:features@ghanaweb.com.