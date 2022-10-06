Dear GhanaWeb: My wife disturbs my neighbours with her loud moans when we make love

LifeStyle of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



My wife wouldn't stop moaning out loud when we make love. I have begged her several times to keep it down since we always have our neighbors complaining about the noise.



For this reason, I stopped making love to my wife, and she is accusing me of cheating, but that's something I have never thought of.



We have had an open conversation about her loud noise when having sex, and she still does the same thing.



What do I do about this?



