Dear GhanaWeb: My wife after a fight threatens to spread rumours about my family

LifeStyle of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



My wife is a narcissist. She constantly criticises my family members and threatens to spread bad words about the family when I ask her to calm down.



Her father is a powerful man, so it’s terrifying for me to take any action. I’m in desperate need of help.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.