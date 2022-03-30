Dear GhanaWeb: My sister is jealous of me and her husband's bond

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



My sister thinks I will steal her husband. It all started as a friendship and today I confide in my brother-in-law more than my sister.



We almost spend every occasion together and I can see my sister has started taunting us and she also tries to cancel plans.



I don't want to lose my sister and also my best friend (My bro-in-law). What can I do to make my sister trust me?



Selasi, Aburi



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via features@ghanaweb.com.